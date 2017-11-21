Karnataka CM's takes the bus to promote public transport, buys Rs 15 ticket

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led by example on Monday when he hopped on to a bus to encourage public transport. While the bus was specially arranged for Siddaramaiah and his ministers, the Congress leader bought a ticket worth Rs 15 for the ride.

In a bid to encourage public transport, 'Bus Day' was inaugurated in Belagavi on Monday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a North Western Karnataka State Transport Corporation bus from the Sambra airport in Belagavi to the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha where the state's winter session of the assembly is underway.

"People should use the bus more. It helps in reducing pollution and helps keep our cities clean. We encourage people to choose public transport," Siddaramaiah said. Siddaramaiah handed a note to the conductor who returned change along with a ticket to the Chief Minister.

Karnataka transport minister H M Revanna inaugurated bus day in Belagavi on Monday asking people to use public transport over private commuting. Siddaramaiah extended his support to the movement by hopping on a bus himself. The government has been asking people to help reduce carbon footprint and to save valuable foreign exchange for the country by using public transport.

OneIndia News