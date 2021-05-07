Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa says Janata Curfew not being followed strictly, lockdown may be inevitable

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 07: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said they are reviewing measures taken to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 in the state since the Janata Curfew currently in force was not being followed strictly.

Speaking to reporters, after visiting a temple in Bengaluru's Gandhi Nagar on Friday morning, Yediyurappa said the Janata Curfew currently in force was not being followed strictly. It has become inevitable to take stricter action and that's why lockdown might be imposed.

"What kind of action should be take will be decided in today and tomorrow's meetings," he said further.

The possibility of an extension comes even as several other states have announced lockdown and other restrictions to contain the surge of Covid- 19.