YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    karnataka lockdown coronavirus bs yediyurappa

    Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa says Janata Curfew not being followed strictly, lockdown may be inevitable

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, May 07: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said they are reviewing measures taken to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 in the state since the Janata Curfew currently in force was not being followed strictly.

    Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa says Janata Curfew not being followed strictly, lockdown may be inevitable

    Speaking to reporters, after visiting a temple in Bengaluru's Gandhi Nagar on Friday morning, Yediyurappa said the Janata Curfew currently in force was not being followed strictly. It has become inevitable to take stricter action and that's why lockdown might be imposed.

    Total lockdown in Karnataka after May 12? With 3L active cases, Bengaluru Covid situation turns grimTotal lockdown in Karnataka after May 12? With 3L active cases, Bengaluru Covid situation turns grim

    "What kind of action should be take will be decided in today and tomorrow's meetings," he said further.

    The possibility of an extension comes even as several other states have announced lockdown and other restrictions to contain the surge of Covid- 19.

    MORE karnataka NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X