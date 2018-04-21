Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah grew richer by Rs 7 crore in five years

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has become richer by Rs 7 crore since 2013. While filing his nomination papers from the Chamundeshwari assembly constituency, he declared assets worth Rs 20.36 crore.

HIs family has Rs immoveable property worth Rs 15.65 crore and the movable properties are worth Rs 4.71 crore. As per the affidavit submitted in 2013, he had declared assets worth Rs 13.61 crore.

Siddaramaiah owns a Toyota Innova vehicle, 350-gram gold, 2 kg silver items and, his wife Parvathi has 540-gram gold, 4.5 kg silver items. His dependents possess 650 gram of gold and 5 kg silver articles. The family has Rs 4.85 crore debt.

H D Kumaraswamy's assets:

While filing his nomination from Ramanagara constituency, H D Kumaraswamy has declared assets worth Rs 167 crore.Kumaraswamy has declared that the family had assets worth Rs 137 crore in 2013. The value of the assets has increased by Rs 30 crore in the last five years.

Interestingly his wife, Anita is richer than him and has assets worth Rs 124 crore. Kumaraswamy, on the other hand, has personally secured assets worth Rs 42.91 crore.

He has Rs 12 lakh in cash and has deposits of Rs 22.25 lakh in various banks. He has given a loan of Rs 6.51 crore to his wife. To others, he has given a loan of Rs 6.97 crore. He has 750-gram gold, 12.5 kg silver and other jewels worth Rs 24.52 lakh including a four-carat diamond.

Kumaraswamy has mentioned that he has earned Rs 3.26 lakh in 2016-17 as an MLA. He has also mentioned that his agricultural income Rs 41.63 lakh annually.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

