Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, August 02: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The chief minister took to Twitter and informed that has tested positive for coronavirus and is being hospitalised as a precautionary measure even though he is fine.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tweeted.

I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 2, 2020

Yediyurappa requested all those who came in contact with him recently to "be observant" exercise self-quarantine.

He also tweeted a get-well-soon message for Mr Shah. "Home Minister Amit Shah, may God help you recover soon, so you can serve the nation with full energy. Our best wishes are with you," his tweet read.

Yediyurappa is the second high-profile political leader to confirm testing positive for COVID-19 today; hours earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted similar news.

Last week Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for the virus as well. He has been in hospital since then, tweeted today to say that he was well.

Tamil Nadu's Governor Banwarilal Purohit also tested positive today. He is asymptomatic and clinically stable.

In Karnataka, 5,532 new positive cases were detected on Sunday; the total was 1,34,819. Also, 84 new deaths were reported, touching a total of 2,496.

In Bengaluru, 2,105 new cases were reported.