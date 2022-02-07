YouTube
    Bengaluru, Feb 07: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he would be flying to Delhi on February 7 to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Members of Parliament from Karnataka ahead of preparing the state budget.

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to visit Delhi today ahead of state budget presentation

    Bommai's trip to the national capital has triggered speculations that cabinet expansion may be discussed with the BJP's central leadership.

    "I am going to Delhi tomorrow to meet all the MPs against the backdrop of the union budget and the budget we are preparing. I have sought an appointment with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman where I want to discuss budget, financial condition and GST," he told reporters here.

    Seeking to downplay the visit, Bommai explained that there had been a convention of Chief Ministers holding discussions with "everyone" ahead of presentation of the budget and he is only following the same tradition. He said that he has also sought appointment with party seniors and he would get a confirmation this evening or Monday morning.

    He however, acknowledged that they would be busy with the ongoing Parliamentary proceedings and the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. The CM made it clear that he has not sought any appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    To a query whether cabinet expansion would be discussed, Bommai said he cannot speculate how the situation will be when he gets an appointment with the seniors in the party.

    Against the permitted strength of 34 ministers in the cabinet, the Bommai government has a team of 30 while four berths are vacant. Many ministerial aspirants have been lobbying for the positions.

    Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 9:09 [IST]
