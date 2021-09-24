Karnataka cinema halls to re-open with 100 percent occupancy: Conditions apply

Bengaluru, Sep 24: In a big relief to the film industry, the Karnataka government has given permission to operate cinema halls with 100 per cent occupancy from October. The theatres are presently allowed to run with 50 per cent occupancy as part of a measure to contain Covid-19 in the state.

The districts with less than one per cent Covid-19 positivity rate can operate with full capacity from 1 October. "From October 1, cent per cent occupancy will be allowed in the cinemas in the districts where the positivity rate is less than one per cent and 50 per cent occupancy if the positivity rate is more than one per cent," the PTI quotes the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as saying.

He said that the average positivity rate in Karnataka is 0.66 per cent and most cities have this positivity rate.

However, it is mandatory for the audience to get at least one dose of vaccine before entering the cinema halls. Also, pregnant women and children would not be allowed.

The theatres were shut earlier this year due to the second wave of Covid-19 and the government permitted cinema halls to operate with 50 per cent in July.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said that it was decided to allow 100 per cent attendance for class six to 12, which be conducted five days a week. The government has placed the night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am.

Bommai claimed that separate guidelines will be issued for Dasara festivities.

