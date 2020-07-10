  • search
    Karnataka cancels exams for degree, post-grad students, only final semester exams to be held

    Bengaluru, July 10: In a big relief to students due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka state government has decided to promote all intermediate semester students pursuing degree and post-graduation courses including engineering, and diploma courses for the academic year 2019-20 without examinations.

    However, the examinations for the final semester students would be conducted before the end of September 2020, as per UGC guidelines.

    The UGC's revised guidelines have caused fresh anxiety in the states with several including Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal openly stating that they will not be able to hold exams. Gujarat, which had put exams on hold, is now making arrangements to conduct them in the states.

    Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 16:56 [IST]
