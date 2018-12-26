Karnataka Cabinet: Portfolio allocation to be finalised today

  • search
    Bengaluru, Dec 26: Congress MLA MB Patil is likely to get Home Ministry currently held by Deputy CM G Parameswara. 

    Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. PTI file photo
    Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. PTI file photo

    Karnataka in-charge KC Venugopal held meeting with state Congress leaders in Bengaluru and discussed allocation of portfolios with the leaders. Later, Venugopal to discuss allocation of portfolios with Congress President Rahul Gandhi to get his nod.

    According to reports, MB Patil said he was ready to handle any portfolio. The home ministry portfolio reportedly the bone of contention between former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM G Parameswara.

    Also read: Karnataka: This Cabinet has least number of Lingayat ministers

    Congress strongman in North Karnataka and MLA of Babaleshwar - MB Patil, a member of the Lingayat community was also kept out of the cabinet earlier in June.

    Patil, who had spearheaded the movement for a separate Lingayat religion ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections was sidelined after the results were announced. The reason - the movement he spearheaded had backfired horribly. 

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 19:17 [IST]
