Karnataka cabinet expansion updates: CM Bommai says oath-taking to take place at 2.15 pm today

    Bengaluru, Aug 04: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to appoint 26 new ministers for his state cabinet on Wednesday. Bommai has reportedly got approval from BJP high command in Delhi for cabinet formation.

    The swearing-in ceremony of the new council of ministers is set to take place at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

    Basavaraj Bommai

    Catch all the live updates here:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:17 AM, 4 Aug
    We have already discussed everything related to the ministers, in the past two days in Delhi. We'll get the official council of ministers list who will take the oath: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
    10:17 AM, 4 Aug
    We'll get the official council of ministers list who will take oath at Raj Bhavan. The ceremony will take place at 2.15 pm at Raj Bhavan: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
    10:15 AM, 4 Aug
    On July 30, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his two-day visit to the national capital earlier, he also met several Union ministers, including home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh, among others.
    10:14 AM, 4 Aug
    Bommai indicated that there is a growing contention among party leaders of the state against the continuing deputy chief ministers appointed by former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Bommai's predecessor, during his tenure.
    10:14 AM, 4 Aug
    Basavaraj Bommai, who took his own oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, arrived in Delhi on August 2 to discuss the plans for the state cabinet expansion with the BJP national president JP Nadda.
    10:14 AM, 4 Aug
    "Cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow," Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI while the chief minister was speaking to reporters in Delhi. "If I get the clearance from the Central party leadership tomorrow morning, the oath-taking ceremony will be held in the evening."

