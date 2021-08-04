For Quick Alerts
Karnataka cabinet expansion updates: CM Bommai says oath-taking to take place at 2.15 pm today
Bengaluru, Aug 04: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to appoint 26 new ministers for his state cabinet on Wednesday. Bommai has reportedly got approval from BJP high command in Delhi for cabinet formation.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new council of ministers is set to take place at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
"Cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow," Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI while the chief minister was speaking to reporters in Delhi. "If I get the clearance from the Central party leadership tomorrow morning, the oath-taking ceremony will be held in the evening."