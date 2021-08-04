Karnataka cabinet expansion updates: CM Bommai says oath-taking to take place at 2.15 pm today

Cabinet expansion could take place within next week: New Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Aug 04: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to appoint 26 new ministers for his state cabinet on Wednesday. Bommai has reportedly got approval from BJP high command in Delhi for cabinet formation.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new council of ministers is set to take place at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Catch all the live updates here:

