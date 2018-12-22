  • search
    Karnataka Cabinet expansion today; Ramlinga Reddy, BC Patil not in lucky six

    Bengaluru, Dec 22: Congress-JDS alliance government is all set to expand Cabinet on Saturday after Congress President  Rahul Gandhi gave his nod to the much-awaited expansion.

    Six new faces will be inducted into the Cabinet. According to reports,  MTB Nagaraj, Raheem Khan, E Tukaram and P T Parameshwara Naik, Satish Jarakiholi and MB Patil will be part of the government.

    Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, PCC Dinesh Gundu Rao, Deputy CM r G Parameshwara, and in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal were present in the meeting held on Friday.

    According to the source, "Senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy did not make it to the list. Instead, his daughter Sowmy Reddy has been offered the post of Parliamentary Board Secretary. But she is not happy with the offer." 

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 10:16 [IST]
