Karnataka cabinet expansion: CM Bommai to fly to Delhi after special meeting

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Apr 18: After a special meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be flying to Delhi over cabinet expansion and reshuffle.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, "Nadda ji has said that after going to Delhi, he will hold a special meeting regarding Karnataka and will inform, and asked me to come (to Delhi) thereafter,"

When asked whether it will be an expansion or reshuffle, the Karnataka CM said it will be decided in Delhi after a meeting with the high command. There is pressure mounting on the Chief Minister to expand or rejig his cabinet soon, after the Assembly elections in five states recently. Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka Cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

There are currently 29 Ministers in the State Cabinet, including the Chief Minister and after the recent resignation of Minister K S Eshwarappa, against the sanctioned strength of 34. The cabinet exercise will be crucial ahead of the Assembly elections next year, in which the saffron party aims to return to power once again, and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 seats in the 225-member House.

Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 16:39 [IST]