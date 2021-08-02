Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Bommai to meet BJP high command, decision likely by Wednesday

Bengaluru, Aug 02: The much-awaited Karnataka cabinet expansion is expected to take place most likely on Wednesday if the list is finalised during the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's meeting with the BJP central leadership today.

A comprehensive discussion will be held with the BJP chief in the evening about the cabinet formation, including whether it should be done in several stages or one go. Even balancing of regional and social representation will be kept in mind while deciding names.

Reportedly, the party top brass is said to have agreed upon giving chance to 6 new faces in the cabinet.Bommai has proposed the creation of five deputy chief ministers to give representation to scheduled castes, tribes, other backward communities, Lingayat and Vokkaliga castes.

The cabinet reshuffle by the Karnataka BJP likely to be aimed at social engineering and good governance as the party aims consolidate political power in the state, which is going to polls in two years.

By picking a leader from the Lingayat community, the party's key vote base to which Yediyurappa also belongs, the party has chosen to play it safe, ahead of the assembly polls in 2023. The politically influential community accounts for 16-17 per cent of the population, and a strong vote base for the saffron party in Karnata.

With careful selection of new ministers, keeping in mind the caste calculations, the party aims to prepare for the forthcoming assembly elections. The BJP is likely to thread carefully, with emphasis on Dalits, OBCs and other categories.

Reportedly, several senior ministers like Jagadish Shettar and KS Eshwarappa will be asked to quit so that young and secondrung leaders get an opportunity.

