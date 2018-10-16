India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Karnataka bypolls: BJP releases list of candidates

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released list of candidates for the Karnataka bypolls that are due to be held in November.

    By-polls for three Lok Sabha constituencies- Shimoga, Bellary and Mandya, and two assembly constituencies- Ramanagara and Jamkhandi, will be held on November 3. The counting of votes will be on November 6.

    Karnataka bypolls: BJP releases list of candidates

    While BJP had already finalised the names of candidates for a few seats, the Congress and JDS had been trying to work out the names of candidates and seat-sharing formula between the two parties.

    Also Read | Karnataka bypolls 2018: JDS to contest from Mandya, Shimoga, Cong gets Bellary

    BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra and former MP Shanta will be contesting the polls on Shivamogga and Bellary constituencies.

    Meanwhile, the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and the Congress who are in alliance in Karnataka are fighting the upcoming bypolls in the state together. The two parties have worked out a seat-sharing arrangement for the polls as per which, JDS will be contesting on two seats while Congress will fight on one seat.

    Read more about:

    karnataka bypolls 2018 bjp karnataka bs yeddyurappa jds congress

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 13:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue