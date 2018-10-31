  • search

Karnataka bypolls 2018: EC declares dry day for bypoll areas for 48 hrs

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Oct 31:  Dry day has been declared for bypoll areas for 48 hours starting from 6 pm on Nov 01 till 03 Nov midnight in Karnataka.

    EC declares dry day for bypoll areas for 48 hrs
    EC declares dry day for bypoll areas for 48 hrs

    Bypolls in Shivamogga, Ballari and  Mandya Lok Sabha constituency will be held on November 03.  The results will be out three days later.

    Also Read: Did you know the first by-election in Mandya was held in 1968

    Sanjiv Kumar, CEC Karnataka, said, "EVM VVPATs to be used this time, NOTA is also in use. Timing of polls will be from 7am to 6pm."

    Also Read: Karnataka bypolls 2018: Show of strength by political families

    The by-polls were required to fill vacancies left by the BJP's BS Yeddyurappa (Shivamogga) and B Sriramalu (Ballari), and CS Puttaraju of JD(S) (Mandya). They resigned as Members of Parliament on their election to the assembly in May last.

    A total of five seats from Karnataka will face bypoll elections, of which three are Lok Sabha and two are assembly seats.

    Read more about:

    karnataka bypolls 2018 2018 karnataka election karnataka congress bjp

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 17:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue