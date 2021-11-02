Schools in Karnataka for Class 1-5 re-open: Here are the rules

Bengaluru, Nov 2: Karnataka BJP has landed in an embarrassing situation after losing the Hanagal assembly seat, which falls in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's home district Haveri, in the by-polls held on 30 October.

This is the first election faced by Bommai after becoming the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Congress candidate Srinivas Mane defeated the BJP's Shivaraj Sajjanar by a margin of 7,373 votes as he secured 87,490 votes. The BJP candidate garnered 80,117 votes.

So, what went wrong for the saffron party in the by-election?

Picking Shivaraj Sajjanar, who hails from a different taluk, in the last minute despite opposition from local leaders.

CM Udasi's followers were upset for not giving a ticket to his family members.

MP Shivakumar Udasi's followers did not show enthusiasm in the by-poll campaign.

People were upset with CM Udasi for not extending help to the needy during the Covid-19 crisis.

BJP's attack on Siddaramaiah did no go well with the backward community and Lingayat votes failed to consolidate.

JD(S) failed to divide votes.

Srinivasa Mane's good work during the Covid-19 crisis. Also, he had lost the last election by a narrow margin. So, the sympathy factor worked for him.

The aggressive campaign carried out by the Congress leaders.

Congress successfully managed to consolidate minority votes.

BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra's name was included in the star campaigner list at the last minute and he did not show much interest in campaigning.