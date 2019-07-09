Karnataka: BJP better placed to face polls rather than form govt and become hostage

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 09: There appears to be no end to the crisis in Karnataka and the big question is will the BJP take advantage of the situation and form the government.

Analysts have said that it is only a matter of time before the JD(S)-Congress government falls for the want of numbers. The MLAs are unlikely to take back their resignations as it could lead to a loss of face. Moreover if you try and pacify the sulking MLAs and make them ministers, another group would become disgruntled and the problem will return says leading political scientist, Dr. Sandeep Shastri.

He tells OneIndia if the government were to try and save itself, the question is about the larger image of the government in the public eye. It would also raise a range of questions relating to the credibility of the government, Dr. Shastri says.

Now, the big question is the BJP's next move in the event of this government collapsing. If there is a short-sighted approach, then the BJP would go ahead and form the government. The BJP's central leadership on the other hand would be mindful of the fact that forming a government at this moment, with the numbers shaky would only mean they would end up like the Congress-JD(S) coalition, says Dr. Shastri.

At this juncture, if the BJP tries and forms the government, it would end up becoming hostage to those MLAs who have resigned. This would also raise questions within the party of giving away too much to the rebels rather than their own, who have always been with the BJP.

I feel that it is the state leadership which is more keen on coming to power. The central leadership on the other hand would want to wait. It has come to power with a very significant victory. They would not be in a great hurry. Rather, they would prefer to go for an election along with Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, says Dr. Shastri.

The Lok Sabha elections have clearly showed the support the BJP enjoys. All surveys suggest that if there is an election in Karnataka, the BJP would sail through and hence this would be a better option for the party to take.

Dr. Shastri says that the President's rule is the best option for now. The BJP would be better placed to face an election.

Dr. Sandeep Shastri also says, if Karnataka goes for an election, then the alliance won't stand. Once out of power, they won't remain together. If they fight it together, then are only inviting more problems. The Lok Sabha elections, they fought together because they wanted to cling on to power in the state.