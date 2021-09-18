Karnataka BJP back-stabbed Hindus: HMS slams the ruling party over Mysuru temple demolition

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mangaluru, Sep 18: The Hindu Maha Sabha has slammed the Karnataka BJP over the demolition of an ancient temple in Mysuru and accused the saffron party of "back-stabbing" the Hindus.

The BJP is trying to cover up its failure to protect the temple using the Sangh Parivar. "We feel pity on the Sangh Parivar which is taking up the fight. If they are sincere about their fight, they should defeat the BJP in the coming elections and back Hindu Maha Sabha which is the party of Hindutva," Dharmendra, Karnataka secretary of the Hindu Maha Sabha, said.

He claims that the BJP is citing the Supreme Court order for its inability to protect the temple and failed to act against the illegal structures of other communities.

The Hindu Maha Sabha demands that the pro-Hindu outfits should not fight for the cause of the BJP in future. Dharmendra warned the BJP that the outfit will not spare the ruling government if the demolition drive continues.

Based on the SC's 2009 orders, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar asked the deputy commissioners to demolish the illegal structures. The authorities had identified 93 structures in Mysuru and one among them was the Mahadevamma temple in Nanjangud taluk.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha attacked his own administration for the demolition of the Hindu temple. After much criticism, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai halted the demolition of temples.

"There should be no emergency or hurried action to demolish temples anywhere in the state," Bommai told reporters.