Bajrang Dal activist murder: Harsha used to only think about Hindus, that is what killed him, says his brother

Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Police says victim Harsha had two cases; Six arrested so far

India

Bengaluru, Feb 22: BM Laxmi Prasad, Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga district on Tuesday said that six youths have been arrested in connection with Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's murder.

Addressing a press conference, Shivamogga SP told reporters that six accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of the 28-year-old on February 20 night. Twelve others are being questioned in connection with the murder case, Prasad further said.

''There were two cases against the victim Harsha - a rioting case and a matter of hurting religious sentiments in 2016-17,'' Prasad told reporters.

Harsha was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants Sunday night at the Ravi Varma lane in Bharathi Colony, they said.

The town, around 250 km from the state capital Bengaluru, had recently seen disruption in some colleges over the hijab row.

However, the reason behind the Sunday killing is not immediately known.

After the incident, some supporters of the deceased man came out on the streets and vented their anger. Television footage showed them pelting stones but it was not clear what their target was.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 18:27 [IST]