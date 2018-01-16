Karnataka assembly elections to be held in one phase

The Karnataka assembly elections 2018 are most likely to be held in a single phase. During the deliberations that were held, officials felt that it would be best to hold the elections in one phase.

While the state government had requested the Election Commission to hold polls in multiple phases, officials have decided on the contrary. Sources say that there would be further consultations on this subject with all political parties before a final call on the matter is taken.

The EC wanted to announce the calendar of events by February 25. However, this has been postponed according to sources. The EC has however decided to use VVPATs during the elections this year.

The EC also has prepared a mobile application which would help voters verify if their names are on the voter's list or not. They would also be able to identify their respective constituencies and booths through this application.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

