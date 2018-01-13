Karnataka assembly elections: Deadline for enrolment of voters extended to Jan 22

The dates to enrol names into the electoral rolls has been extended from January 10 to January 22 2018. The announcement was made by the Chief Electoral Officer, Sanjiv Kumar.

He said that the decision to extend the date was made after the deputy commissioners who are also the returning officers in the district made the request.

Kumar also said that the final list of electoral rolls would be published on February 28. The booth level officers would undertake a special drive from January 12 to 22 to ensure that the names of eligible voters are present in the voters' list.

Currently, there are 4.9 crore voters in Karnataka in the 224 Assembly constituencies. Both online and off-line options are available for enrolment of names.

Eligible voters can enrol their names in the voters' list by submitting applications to the BangaloreOne centres also in Bengaluru, he also said.

OneIndia News