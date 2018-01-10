Karnataka assembly elections: 'Chargesheet Congress by January 16', says Amit Shah

January 16 is the deadline set by BJP national president Amit Shah to file chargesheets against the ruling Congress in Karnataka. Addressing party workers at a resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru, Shah said that the chargesheet on the wrongdoings by the Congress will have to be ready by January 16 and it has to be made public all through the campaign.

Shah was addressing the BJP workers as part of the election strategy in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. He said that enough progress was not made by the Karnataka BJP. What are you waiting for? Do not wait until the last minute, a BJP leader part of the meeting informed OneIndia.

Shah further told the BJP leaders that the process of appointing a page pramukh needs to be done at any cost. There should be a volunteer for each page of the voters' list, he said.

While explaining the importance of a page pramukh, Shah said that this is aimed at micro-managing the elections. The pramukh would be in touch with each one on the voters' list, he said. He cited the example of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat while pointing out that it was micro-management that helped them win the elections.

Shah once again reminded the BJP about the one-plus-one strategy. He said that implementing the same would be crucial. As part of this strategy, a legislator looks after his own constituency apart from the one assigned to him by the party. He said that when he was here the last time, he had given a January 9 deadline for the same to be implemented. However it has not been done and the next time I am here, I want no excuses he said in a stern message.

