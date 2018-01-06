Karnataka Assembly Elections: A SWOT analysis, booth management on Congress agenda

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to focus on SWOT analysis and booth management |Oneindia News

The next big battleground for Rahul Gandhi would be Karnataka. There are two things that are in focus for the Gandhi scion who will look to ensure that his party retains the state.

At 12 Tughlak Lane, Rahul Gandhi and his core team chart out a strategy. The focus is multi-fold, but the prime focus remains on a SWOT analysis and booth management.

SWOT Analysis or Strength, Weakness, Opportunity and Threats is something that the Congress has been carrying out for the past 4 months now. It is a key aspect to the Congress campaign considering they would look to beat anti-incumbency in the state.

Another aspect that the Congress is looking at is booth management. A post Gujarat analysis suggested that the Congress was unable to snatch victory from the BJP due to poor booth management.

The Congress has now built an army of booth level workers. At least 8 lakh booth level workers would be unleashed into the arena. There are at 54,200 booth committees. There are 15 members in each committee who would work at the booth level.

K C Venugopal of the Congress has made several visits to the state already. Currently he is in the process of preparing a sketch for the campaign by Rahul Gandhi. The Congress president will campaign extensively in the state.

On the other hand the Congress MP, Dr Shashi Tharoor too would hold public meetings. He would also meet with several professionals as part of the Congress campaign.

Communication too would be a core focus for the Congress. The convenor of the Congress Communication department, Priyanka Chaturvedi would set up a camp in Bengaluru. Her job would be to strengthen the communication mechanism and also identify voices to take the party forward.

OneIndia News