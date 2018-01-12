Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Curtains down on Siddaramaiah's statewide tour

A month-long statewide tour by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ended on a grand note on Friday. Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections 2018, Siddaramaiah, as part of his Nava Karnataka Nirmana Yatra has visited 27 districts in 30 days.

It was homecoming for Siddaramaiah who chose to end his month-long tour on his turf- Mysuru. On Thursday, Siddaramaiah visited Chamarajanagar- a constituency often seen as a jinxed place for politicians- many believe that a visit to the constituency when in power has cost them their seat. Thursday's visit, however, was not the first time that Siddaramaiah broke convention to visit Chamarajanagar. On the last day of his month-long tour, the Congress strongman inaugurated his dream project- Indira Canteen- in the city.

30 days, 27 districts, lakhs of people & projects worth thousands of crores across the state. The state tour of CM @siddaramaiah comes to a grand conclusion today. Development projects across sectors have built the platform towards #NavaKarnatakaNirmana for one and all. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) January 12, 2018

Post his yatra, Siddaramaiah will head to New Delhi to meet newly elected AICC President Rahul Gandhi. A host of Congress leaders from Karnataka is scheduled to meet Gandhi on Saturday to chalk out plans for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. While Siddaramaiah's yatra highlighted his government's achievements, inaugurated projects worth crores and promoted his welfare schemes, Karnataka Congress President G Parameshwara also undertook a yatra to gather support for the Congress. Parameshwara's yatra passed through constituencies that the Congress had lost in the previous election to gauge the mood of the people and make amends ahead of the assembly elections this time around.

Starting March, Congress leaders in Karnataka will come together to undertake another statewide yatra- a full-fledged election campaign to counter the BJP's Parivarthana yatra- led by B S Yeddyurappa.

OneIndia News