Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Curtains down on Siddaramaiah's statewide tour

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A month-long statewide tour by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ended on a grand note on Friday. Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections 2018, Siddaramaiah, as part of his Nava Karnataka Nirmana Yatra has visited 27 districts in 30 days.

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Curtains down on Siddaramaiah's statewide tour

It was homecoming for Siddaramaiah who chose to end his month-long tour on his turf- Mysuru. On Thursday, Siddaramaiah visited Chamarajanagar- a constituency often seen as a jinxed place for politicians- many believe that a visit to the constituency when in power has cost them their seat. Thursday's visit, however, was not the first time that Siddaramaiah broke convention to visit Chamarajanagar. On the last day of his month-long tour, the Congress strongman inaugurated his dream project- Indira Canteen- in the city.

Post his yatra, Siddaramaiah will head to New Delhi to meet newly elected AICC President Rahul Gandhi. A host of Congress leaders from Karnataka is scheduled to meet Gandhi on Saturday to chalk out plans for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. While Siddaramaiah's yatra highlighted his government's achievements, inaugurated projects worth crores and promoted his welfare schemes, Karnataka Congress President G Parameshwara also undertook a yatra to gather support for the Congress. Parameshwara's yatra passed through constituencies that the Congress had lost in the previous election to gauge the mood of the people and make amends ahead of the assembly elections this time around.

Starting March, Congress leaders in Karnataka will come together to undertake another statewide yatra- a full-fledged election campaign to counter the BJP's Parivarthana yatra- led by B S Yeddyurappa.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

karnataka, siddaramaiah

Story first published: Friday, January 12, 2018, 21:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 12, 2018
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.