Congress Candidates List for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018

Indian National Congress, the grand old party of Indian politics, has begun the selection process of candidates ahead of 2108 Karnataka Assembly elections. The party has invited applications from all 224 assembly constituencies.

BJP is likely to release the list at the end of March or in the first week of April.

Meanwhile, Congress has assured ticket to 123 sitting MLAs, 7 rebel leaders who quit JD (S), former BJP leaders Anand Singh, Kudligi Nagendra and Bidar South MLA Ashok Kheny. Consultations are underway to finalize candidates for 91 assembly constituencies. The final list is likely to be released in April last week.

AICC General Secretary Madhusudan Mistry heads the screening committee. Lok Sabha members Tamradhwaj Sahu and Gaurav Gogoi are among the other members. Based on recommendations of the panel KPCC and AICC leaders will finalise the candidates.

OneIndia News

