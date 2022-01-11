Night curfew timings revised in Bengaluru; Major roads to be closed from 6 pm today till 5 am tomorrow

Bengaluru, Jan 11: Despite failing to prevent Congress' Mekedatu padayatra, the Karnataka government on Monday announced additional containment measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

As per the new order, rallies, dharnas or protests are fully prohibited. The government is allowing only 200 people to attend marriage functions in open spaces while 100 people can attend in closed places, the press release said.

"The Technical Advisory Committee has suggested focused and effective implementation of the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour along additional containment measures. The State Government is satisfied that the current circumstance requires additional containment measures to break the chain of transmission of COVID 19 in the State," the statement said. The restrictions have been extended till January 31.

Check out the latest guidelines:1. Outside Bengaluru Urban District, the Deputy Commissioners, in consultation of Health and Education Department officers in the District, considering Taluka as a unit, after assessing the prevalence of COVID 19 cases in the Schools, including residential schools, and colleges in the respective Taluka may decide on closure/functioning of any school/college.

2. All rallies, dhamas, protests are prohibited. However, Marriage functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and prevailing guidelines issued by State Government.

3. Public transport including BMRCL shall operate as per the seating capacity only.

4. It is reiterated that the Chief Commissioner BBMP and Deputy Commissioners of the Districts based on their assessment of the situation may impose additional containment measures as deemed necessary in their jurisdictions.

5. There shall be intensive surveillance at the border of Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa as per the prevailing circular/guidelines issued by Department of Health and family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka.

6. Strict enforcement of the guidelines

a) Chief Commissioner BBMP/Deputy Commissioners/District Superintendents of Police shall strictly enforce COVID appropriate behaviour and containment measures issued vide aforementioned orders. For the enforcement of social distancing, Commissioners of Police/Deputy Commissioners may, use the provisions of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973.

b) Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable

Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 21:46 [IST]