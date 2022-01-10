YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 10: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

    Karnataka and Bihar Chief Ministers test Covid-19 positive

    Announcing the news, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that he was having "mild symptoms." He tweeted, "I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested."

    Whereas the news of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar testing positive for Covid-19 was confirmed by his office on Monday.

    The chief minister's office shared the information on its Twitter handle, adding that the septuagenarian has urged the people of the state to follow all measures which are part of the Covid protocol.

    Notably, several attendees of his 'Janta Ke Durbar Mein Mukhyamantri' programme had tested positive for the contagion.

    A day later, many ministers, including both Deputy CMs had tested positive just ahead of a cabinet meeting.

    This had prompted Kumar to suspend many of his programmes including the state-wide 'Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan' against alcohol consumption, and social evils like dowry and child marriage.

    In the past one week, several staff members deployed at the Chief Minister's 1, Anne Marg, residence have been found infected with the coronavirus. PTI

    Read more about:

    Basavaraj Bommai nitish kumar

    Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 20:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2022
