Karnataka all set to bring in law against Love Jihad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 05: Karnataka will soon bring a law against Love Jihad. The state is in the process of brining bulls against both Love Jihad and cow slaughter, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr. C N Ashwathnarayan said.

"Many states have already brought in the bills. We are also in the process of bringing bills against 'love jihad' and to impose a ban on cow slaughter," the deputy CM told ANI.

The issue of Love Jihad has been on the boil for the past few weeks after the death of a 21-year-old college student, who was shot point-blank outside her college allegedly by a stalker and his friend in Ballabgarh in October.

Uttar Pradesh Police stops wedding under 'Love Jihad' pretext

This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet clearing an ordinance proposing a maximum punishment of 10 years for Love Jihad. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also proposed to bring in a law to curb forced religious conversions.