School boundary wall collapse: Six killed, many feared trapped under debris in Bihar's Khagaria

Karnataka: 7 killed as house collapses in Belagavi district; CM announces Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Belagavi, Oct 07: Seven of a family died after a house collapsed at Badal-Ankalgi village in the district on Wednesday following heavy rain, police sources said.

Of the seven, five died on the spot and two on the way to hospital, the sources said. Two of the deceased were girls of about 8 years, they said.

"Wall collapsed due to heavy rain. One of the deceased is a baby. Post mortem will be done," ANI quoted Deputy Commissioner MG Hirematt, Hirebaagewadi Police Station as saying.

Karnataka | Seven people including two kids died in a house collapse incident due to heavy rain in Badala Ankalagi village, Belagavi at about 9 pm yesterday. CM Basavaraj Bommai has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased's families. pic.twitter.com/HPUcII5GLq — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

According to IANS report, those who died in the house collapse were identified as Gangavva Khanagavi (50), Satyavva Kahanagavi (45), Pooja (8), Savitha (28), Keshav (8), Lakshmi (15) and Arjun.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief about the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to each of the victims.

Also, Bommai advised the district in-charge Minister Govind Karjol to visit

the spot on Thursday and the Deputy Commissioner of the district to take all the necessary measures.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 9:31 [IST]