Karnataka: 24-year-old stabbed for travelling with woman of other community in Mangaluru

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mangaluru, Apr 02: In a shocking incident, the police have detained eight people in connection with the assault on a 24-year-old man after pulling him out of a Bengaluru-bound bus Thursday night for travelling with a girl who allegedly belonged to a different community. The boy and the girl knew each other for many years, said the police.

Addressing reporters here, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said a group of people stopped a private bus at Kankanady and stabbed the man with a sharp weapon. The man was admitted to a private hospital after the incident took place.

The commissioner said an inquiry is in progress into the incident and the police have detained eight people. A case has also been registered against the accused.

Three to four such moral policing incidents have been reported in the last two months, the commissioner added.

Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 1.09 crore at Mangaluru International Airport

The man and the woman were known to each other and the latter was on her way to Bengaluru looking for a job in digital marketing, he said.

The commissioner said tight security will be arranged in public places like bus stands, beaches and parks in evenings and nights to keep check of such incidents.

The incident comes days after a 10-year-old boy was allegedly tortured to death by a shop owner and his associates for reportedly stealing snacks from the store in the Haveri district of Karnataka. The boy named Harishayya Hiremath was allegedly locked up in a room, tied to a stone, and beaten.