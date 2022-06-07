YouTube
    Karnataka: 24 students suspended from Uppinangady college for wearing hijab to class

    Bengaluru, Jun 07: At least 24 students were suspended at a college in Karnataka's Uppinangady town after they protested against the Hijab ban outside the Government First Grade College, Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district. The students even boycotted the classes in protest against the ban.

    The college committee decided to suspend the protesting students for not following the guidelines. A few days back, 7 students were suspended in a similar protest.

    Students have been protesting across several parts of Karnataka, ever since the High Court dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in educational institutions, back on March 15 this year. The court had said that wearing a hijab is not an essential practice related to religion.

    With this ruling, the Karnataka High Court withstood the Karnataka government's order dated February 5 that imposed a ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions.

    Dismissing all writ petitions by girl or women students, the court declared that educational institutions have a right to prescribe uniforms. The court also said that the Karnataka government's order banning the hijab in educational institutions is not unconstitutional.

