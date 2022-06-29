YouTube
    Karma does not spare anyone: BJP on Uddhav Thackeray's resignation

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 29: BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray after he announced his resignation as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

    Karma does not spare anyone: BJP on Uddhav Thackerays resignation

    "Karma does not spare anyone," BJP general secretary C T Ravi, who is in charge of his party's affairs in the state, said. Thackeray announced his resignation shortly after the Supreme Court refused to stay the Maharashtra governor's direction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by the Sena chief to take a floor test in the assembly on Thursday.

    "Balasaheb Thackeray was a man who could control governments, despite not being in power. On the other hand, his son couldn't even control his party, despite being in power. What a fall from grace," BJP's IT department in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted.

    The BJP is set to form the next government in the state with the support from Sena rebels led by Eknath Shinde and several independents who had earlier backed the government of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 23:08 [IST]
    X