Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: 12 things to know about India's great victory over Pakistan

New Delhi, July 26: Kargil Vijay Diwas is a day that makes every citizen in India proud. The country celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. It was on this day, 21 years ago, Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts in Kargil that were occupied by Pakistani infiltrators.

July 26 is marked as the Kargil Vijay Diwas to show respect and gratitude to the brave servicemen of the armed forces sacrificed their lives to earn back the positions that were unlawfully seized by Pakistan Army.

The Kargil war, lasted for 60 days and ended on July 26 and led to 527 deaths on India's side.

'Yeh Dil Maange More': Remembering Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary

Here are some facts about the Kargil War:

The Kargil War took place between May and July of 1999 in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil district and was fought under the temperature of minus 10 degree Celsius. Indian Army was informed by a shepherd to infiltrate pakistan army in Kargil on May 3, 1999. India then launched Operation Vijay in Kargil sector to drive out Pak troops from the LoC. IAF's launched its air operations under Operation Safed Sagar in support of the army on May 26. Indian MiG-21, MiG-27 and Mirage-2000 fighters fired rockets and missiles throughout the Kargil War. IAF also wanted to cross the LoC slightly during the Kargil War. But the then NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee instructed the then IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AY Tipnis that his fighter jets must not cross LoC under any circumstances. Pakistan shot down two Indian fighter jets while another crashed during the operation. Indian Navy also launched Operation Talwar to blockade Pakistani ports, especially the one in Karachi, during the Kargil war to stop the supply of oil and fuel. Pakistan asked the US to intervene but then American president Bill Clinton declined its request, saying Islamabad must withdraw its troops from the Line of Control. The Indian Army had to face great difficulties in the Kargil war since Pakistani soldiers were stationed on high hills. The jawans had to climb up under the cover or at night, which was extremely risky. Indian armed forces attacked the rest of the outposts as Pakistani troops withdrew and captured the last of them by July 26. The official death toll on the Indian side was 527 and that on the Pakistani side was between 357 and 453. The victory of the Kargil war was declared by the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on July 14, but the Kargil Victory Day was officially announced on July 26.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 8:19 [IST]