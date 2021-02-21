Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan blessed with baby boy; Netizens pour in wishes

YouTube
    Mumbai, Feb 21: Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday welcomed their secondchild, a baby boy. Kareena, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here, gave birth around 9 am.

    "She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I''ll be visiting them soon," Kareena''s father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan blessed with baby boy

    The duo had announced the pregnancy in an official statement, thanking well wishers for their support.

    Kareena, 39, delivered their first child, son Taimur on December 20, 2016. The toddler has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock.

    Kareena Kapoor to pen her guide to pregnancy, book to come out in 2021

    Back then, soon after the baby boy was named Taimur, people on social media had started questioning the origins of the name.

    Saif, 49, tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012 after a five-year courtship.

    He was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares actor-daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.

    saif ali khan kareena kapoor entertainment

