Kareena Kapoor Khan faces social media ire as she features in Malabar Gold's Akshaya Tritiya ad without Bindi

New Delhi, Apr 22: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is facing backlash for apparently hurting Hindu sentiments in latest jewellery brand Malabar Gold new ad on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Netizens came across the advertisement, which reportedly is for Akshaya Tritiya (an auspicious festival for purchase of gold among Hindus) and found Kareena without bindi. Internet users are miffed and expressed their disappointment about the ad.

In the add, Kareena is seen wearing a glittering lehenga accessorised with gold jewellery, but there is no bindi on her forehead; that has miffed the Twitterati.

Netizens are protesting against Kareena, who has 'married a Muslim' being featured in an ad for a Hindu festival.

Kareena Kapoor Khan without a Bindi in #MalabarGold ad on Akshaya Tritiya ?

Malabar Gold Explain what the advertisement is for?#Boycott_MalabarGold#No_Bindi_No_Business pic.twitter.com/1lF5DJnpcv — Kunal Thakur 100% FB (@Kunal_Thakur1) April 22, 2022

"Malabar Gold is promoting their jewellery for the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, showing Kareena Kapoor Khan without bindi. @Malabartweets disregarding Hindu religious traditions while expecting Hindus to spend their money with them #No_Bindi_No_Business #Boycott_MalabarGold."

#NoBindiNoBusiness#malabargold#AkshayaTritiya#Hindu

Kareena if forget hindu festivals and role of bindi after marriage in hindu dharma then she should avoid such advt to just earn money. Malabar gold if don't know about hindu festivals and about bindi then its shameful. pic.twitter.com/Yg43I9DgR7 — Dr Bharati Anil Hedau (@DrHedau) April 22, 2022

Another netizen wrote, "The general belief is that making female models appear without bindis to sell their products, which they market as specific to the Hindu festivals, is done deliberately to wipe out the symbolic significance of the bindi for a Hindu woman."

"So called 'The Responsible Jeweller' releasing ad with Kareena Kapoor Khan without a bindi for Akshaya Tritiya! Do they care about Hindu culture?" wrote one more user.

Few also came out in her support and slammed the naysayers for targeting the actress.

A netizen wrote, "Some people think a woman can be Hindu only after putting bindi on her forehead? Slow clap for them."

Malabar Gold's complete disregard for Hindu Dharma-shastra in Akshaya Tritiya ad showing Kareena Kapoor Khan without bindi !



Lets unite and pledge to give business only to those who respect Hindu customs during Hindu festivals#No_Bindi_No_Business #StopAttackingHinduFestivals pic.twitter.com/QgIjRr1U5w — HJS Karnataka (@HJSKarnataka) April 22, 2022

Kareena Kapoor or the jewellery brand has not issued any clarification on the issue yet.