Karan oberoi among ‘top male models in India' as per Google search

By Anuj Cariappa

By the passing time, the widespread vogue for the modelling industry has navigated many boys and girls towards the path of choosing modelling as a career option. Every year thousands of men come to Mumbai with the desire of evolving into the shining face of the modelling industry, however, only a very few get that recognition. The fashion models such as Milind Soman, Arjun Rampal, Karan Oberoi and Dino Morea have not just done great in the modelling business but have also become role models for the young aspiring models.

Recently model Karan Oberoi shared a snapshot of Google search results for top Indian male models which was shared to him by one of his fans on his Instagram handle.

"Thank you to the fan who shared the screenshot of Google search results for top Indian male models. It's an honour to share a space with modelling legends such as Milind Soman, Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal and other models from this league. Reaching here is indeed an honour and it took almost ten years to be at the top," - Karan Oberoi. Karan humbly says, despite reaching the top which took almost 10 years, he would rather still like to be addressed as just a model.

Youth admires Karan for his constant engrossment with the fans on his Insta handle. His charismatic presence on social media such as Facebook and Instagram through his workout videos and extremely gorgeous body shots and stylish pictures have influenced more than a million followers on Instagram. Besides other names shown by Google for top Indian male models, Karan is also one of the most followed male models on Instagram to date.

Karan has been a chosen model for top advertising campaigns in India for brands like Reebok, Royal Enfield, Isuzu, Fashion Big Bazaar, Viva Fitness and many other digital and commercial advertising campaigns. He has also walked the ramp for leading fashion designers like Rohit Bal, Shantanu and Nikhil, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Arjun Khanna and many others.

34 yrs old model Karan Oberoi is an inspiration not just for aspiring male models from our country but for the youth too who follow him on social media, whereas he himself was once inspired by Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone and football player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 19:53 [IST]