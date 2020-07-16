Kapil Sibal takes a swipe at Sachin Pilot, questions about 'ghar wapsi'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 16: Taking a swipe at Sachin Pilot over his claim that he is not joining the BJP, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday asked what happens to his 'ghar wapsi' and whether Rajasthan's dissident legislators are vacationing in Haryana under the "watchful eye" of the saffron party.

Pilot has been sacked by the party as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and PCC chief after he openly revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. As speculation mounted about his next steps, Pilot said he is not joining the BJP.

Were paid to join Congress: Team Sachin Pilot hits back at Ashok Gehlot

"False rumours spread to malign. Pilot said, "I am not joining BJP". I guess then legislators at a hotel in Manesar is merely a vacation in Haryana's comfort zone under BJP's watchful eye. What about 'ghar wapsi'," Sibal asked on Twitter.

Sibal had earlier said he was worried for the party and asked the party leadership if it will wake up after the horses have bolted. "Worried for our party. Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables," he had asked.

Rajasthan crisis: Worried for Congress, says Kapil Sibal

Sibal's remarks about 'ghar wapsi' come after the Congress once again said the dissident MLAs can still return to the Congress fold. AICC general secretary for Rajasthan Avinash Pande and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala have urged Pilot and other dissident legislators to return to the Congress fold if they are not joining the BJP.