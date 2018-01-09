Kapil Mohan, the man behind Old Monk rum no more: Reports

It is a sad day for the Old Monk fans. Kapil Mohan, the man behind the iconic Old Monk rum has passed away.

According to reports, he passed away at his residence on Saturday. He was 88.

Mohan, the chairman of the Moham Meakin Ltd which makes and bottles Old Monk among other liquors passed away after he suffered a massive heart attack. He passed away at his residence in Ghaziabad.

Old Monk was launched in 1954 and was the largest selling rum brand in the world for long. It was also the biggest Indian Made Foreign Liquor brand. In recent times there were rumours that the brand was being taken down due to dropping sales.

Mohan was the recipient of the Padma Shri in 2010. He is survived by his wife Pushpa Mohan.

OneIndia News