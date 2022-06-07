India is 'vishwaguru' because of Indian gods: UP Minister

PM Modi to visit UP on June 3, will attend ground breaking ceremonies of projects worth Rs 80,000 crore

Kanpur violence: BJP youth wing leader held for controversial tweet

India

oi-Deepika S

Kanpur, Jun 07: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader Harshit Srivastava was arrested by Kanpur police on Tuesday over his controversial tweet in view of the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Police today arrested 12 more people in connection with the Kanpur violence, taking the total number of those held to 50.

Violence had erupted in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers as members of two communities indulged in brick-batting and hurled bombs over attempts to shut shops in protest against "insulting" comments on Prophet Mohammed by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate.

The Kotwali police on Tuesday lodged another FIR against people behind two Facebook accounts and three Twitter handles for spreading "fake and inflammatory content" about the June 3 violence, pushing the number of such users booked so far to 13, Pramod Kumar said.

The FIR has been registered against the operators of the Twitter handles "Duggalsahab15", "shivaisrael" and "AkhandBharat", and two Facebook account holders Abu Zaid and Kaushal Patel, the DCP said.

The district administration has sealed a petrol pump situated nearby the Deputy Padav crossing after a CCTV footage showed people taking fuel in bottles from the filling station ahead of the Friday clashes, said another senior official.

Since the sale of petrol in bottles is prohibited, the licence of the petrol pump has been suspended till further inquiry, he added.

During the investigation, it has emerged that the rioters came from various districts and localities from far away.

The SIT has shifted its focus on those who could be key conspirators and behind the funding for the riots, the official added.

Besides, police have also started probing the role of Zara Hayat, the wife of Zafar Hayat Hashmi, a key conspirator, whose arrest was made from Hazratganj of Lucknow on Saturday.

The evidence collected by the SIT raised doubts on Zara Hayat who was the administrator of several WhatsApp groups, the official pointed out.

On Monday, the Kanpur police had released posters with 40 images of people involved in the violence.

Police are said to have gathered images of the alleged accused through several videos of the incident, including those captured on CCTV and mobile phones.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 22:27 [IST]