Kanpur firing: On suspicion of tipping off Vikas Dubey, UP Police suspends Vinay Tiwari

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kanpur, July 04: Days after eight police personnel in Kanpur were shot down by the criminals, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday suspended station Officer at Chaubepur Police station Vinay Tiwari on suspicion of tipping off the gangster, Vikas Dubey about the police raid.

Speaking to reporters, Inspector-General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said, "Vinay Tiwari has been suspended from the duty over suspicion on tipping off the gangster."

Kanpur firing: Leaders from Opposition parties slam Uttar Pradesh govt

On Friday, Tiwari was interrogated by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police about his relations with the notorious gangster.

Meanwhile, the Kanpur authorities razed Vikas Dubey's house in Bithoor's Dikru village on Saturday. Also, cash reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced for providing information about Dubey.

Who is Vikas Dubey, the criminal behind the Kanpur firing that killed 8 policemen

According to reports, at the time of the raid (July 3), Tiwari was said to be lagging behind the team, thus raising suspicion.

The notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey is been carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He has also been a former member of the district panchayat and has at least 53 cases of murder attempts against him.