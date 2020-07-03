Kanpur firing: Leaders from Opposition parties slam Uttar Pradesh govt

New Delhi, July 03: Several leaders from the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh slammed the state government on Friday after the killing of eight police personnel by criminals in Kanpur district took placed in late on Thursday.

Leaders from the Samajwadi Party, the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), took to Twitter, praised the police personnel for their bravery and called for action against those who killed the policemen.

In a tweet, Akhilesh Yadav said, "This is the most shameful incident in UP's crime world in which the duty-bound police personnel paid the price for the nexus between criminals and people in power. The criminals should be caught alive and the present government must be exposed."

The Samajwadi Party also demanded the state government to provide Rs one crore compensation to each of the families of the policemen.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted to call for action against the criminals.

"My condolences to the families of the martyred policemen. Law and order situation in UP has turned very bad, criminals are fearless, common people and police are not safe. The chief minister himself holds the charge of the home department. He should take stern action after such a horrific incident," Priyanka Gandhi posted on Twitter.

Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief called the incident "sad, shameful, and unfortunate."

"It is clear that the UP government needs to be more alert and prepared, especially in the matter of law and order," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

Deputy superintendent of police Devendra Mishra, sub-inspectors Mahesh Yadav, who was the station officer of Shivrajpur, Anup Kumar, Babulal and constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Babloo were shot dead in the firing during a raid to nab Vikas Dubey, a dreaded gangster.