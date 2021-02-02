Kanoon wapsi nahi, to ghar wapsi nahi, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Farmers' Protest: What is 'chakka jam' that farmers have announced for Saturday?

New Delhi, Feb 02: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that the farmers' protest against the three contentious laws will not end before October.

"Our slogan is 'kanoon wapsi nahi, to ghar wapsi nahi'. This agitation will not conclude before October, it will not end anytime soon," Rakesh Tikait, who is the spokesperson for BKU, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Commenting on Raut's visit, Rakesh Tikait today said, "There's no problem if Opposition is coming to support us but it should not be politicised. We can't do anything if leaders come."

"The traffic movement has not been blocked by farmers, it is because of the police barricading," Tikait added.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, since November last year.

