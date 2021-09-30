Kannada TV actress Soujanya found dead in apartment; death note recovered

KGF 2 teaser release date out, Yash looks dashing and intense in new poster, check out here

Bengaluru, Sep 30: Kannada TV actress Soujanya was found dead at her apartment on Thursday. The cops have recovered a death note, as per Kannada TV media.

Reports claim that she was living with her boyfriend in an apartment on the outskirts of Bengaluru. On Thursday, she had sent her boyfriend to bring breakfast and when he returned he found her body hanging from the ceiling.

Preliminary investigation says that it is the case of suicide. In the four-page death note recovered from the apartment, the deceased did not blame anybody, reports add.

The actress reportedly mentioned that she was suffering from some health issues and could not speak about it with anyone. Although Soujanya had tried to take treatment, it did not improve her condition forcing which she decided to die by suicide, the actress said in the death note.

She apologised to her family members over her extreme step and thanked those who helped her build a career in the entertainment industry.

The actress hailed from Kodagu and worked in a couple of Kannada serials. She had acted in the films like Chowkattu and Fun.

The case is being investigated by Kumbalgodu police.

In the recent history, many celebrities across the country have died by suicide. As far as Sandalwood is concerned, Bigg Boss Kannada 6 contestant Jayashree took her life due to depression.

