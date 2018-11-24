Kannada actor and former union minister Ambareesh passes away

Bengaluru, Nov 24: Kannada actor and former union minister Ambareesh passed away at the age of 66 on Saturday. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Sumalatha and son Abhishek Gowda.

The Kannada superstar was, reportedly, suffering from a kidney ailment and he was taken to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated. He collapsed at his residence at 5 pm on Saturday evening and was taken to Vikram hospital. At around 10.50 pm, he was declared dead.

Reportedly, few hours before his death, Ambareesh had expressed his shock to the bus accident which claimed the lives of 30 people.

Also Read From stardom to politics: What will Ambareesh be remembered for

Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy condoled the veteran actor's death announced the body of veteran Kannada actor and Congress leader M H Ambareesh will be kept at the near Dr Rajkumar Smaraka Sree Kanteerava Studio, Bengaluru, with state honours on Monday(26-11-2018). Special buses has been arranged from all taluks of Mandya district to facilitate the public travel to pay homage to the leader.

Public will be allowed to pay tribute to their beloved actor and leader Ambareesh on Sunday (25-11-2018) 8am onwards at Kanteerava Stadium.

As a mark of respect to the departed leader government has declared an official mourning of three days.

Ambareesh life and achievements

Born and raised in Doddarasinakere Village of Maddur Talluk in Mandya District of Karnataka, he is fondly referred to as Mandayada Gandu. Following his debut in Puttanna Kanagal's National Award winning film Naagarahaavu, his acting career commenced with a brief phase of portraying antagonistic and supporting characters in Kannada films.

After establishing himself as a lead rebellion actor in a number of commercially successful films, he became synonymous with the term "rebel star" and has since continued to hold a matinee idol status in the popular culture of Karnataka.He is widely revered as "Karunada Karna for his numerous charity works.

Also Read 'A rebel loved by all': Condolences pour in for Ambareesh

Ambareesh has acted in over 200 movies. He was last seen in Ambi Ning Vayassaytho which released earlier this year.

Ambareesh has been an MP on three occasions from 1998-99, 1999-2004 and 2004-2009. He was the Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, from 2006 to 2008. He entered politics in the year 1995.

Awards and Recognition

Karnataka State Special Award for Best Actor for Antha in 1982.

Karnataka State Award for "Best Supporting Actor"(1985-86) in the film Masanada Hoovu, directed by Puttanna Kanagal

Filmfare Award for Best Actor in the film "Olavina Udugore" directed by Rajendra Babu.

Received NTR National Award for the year 2005.

Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award - South 2009.

Andhra Government honoured Nandhi Award 2009.

Puttanna Kanagal award in 90s but rejected

TV9 Sandalwood Star Awards - 2012, Lifetime Achievement Award.

Karnataka Government Dr. Vishnuvardhan Award in the year 2011.

Honorary Doctorate from the Karnataka University, Dharwad in the year 2013.

SIIMA Lifetime Achievement Award 2012.