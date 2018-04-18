Kanimozhi illegitimate child of Karunanidhi: Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja

Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja on Wednesday kicked up a political storm by calling DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi an illegitimate child of DMK M Karunanidhi. The opposition DMK staged protest demanding recall of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit in the wake of patting on woman journalist's cheek during a press conference at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. However, the Governor has now apologised for his actions.

In the wake of protest by DMK, BJP leader H Raja launched a veiled attack against DMK leader in his tweet in Tamil.

தன் கள்ள உறவில் பெற்றெடுத்த கள்ளக் குழந்தையை (illegitimate child) மாநிலங்களவை உறுப்பினராக்கிய தலைவரிடம் ஆளுநரிடம் கேட்டது போல் நிருபர்கள் கேள்வி கேட்பார்களா. மாட்டார்கள். சிதம்பரம் உதயகுமார், அண்ணாநகர் ரமேஷ், பெரம்பலூர் சாதிக் பாட்ஷா நினைவு வந்து பயமுறுத்துமே. — H Raja (@HRajaBJP) April 18, 2018

H Raja tweeted, "Will reporters ask the same questions to the leader who made his illegitimate child as Rajya Sabha MP? They won't. They will get scared with the memories of Chidambaram Udhayakumar, Anna Nagar Ramesh and Perambalur Sadiq Baadsha."

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said all children are perfectly legitimate and wanted to know what was BJP's stand on the issue. He tweeted, "There is no such thing as an 'illegitimate child'. All children are perfectly legitimate. Will the BJP please explain where it stands?

There is no such thing as an 'illegitimate child'. All children are perfectly legitimate.

Will the BJP please explain where it stands? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 18, 2018

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day