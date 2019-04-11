  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kanhaiya Kumar is worth Rs 8.5 lakh, affidavit states he is un-employed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 11: Kanhaiya Kumar, who is contesting on a Communist Party of India ticket from Begusarai earned Rs 8.5 lakh in the past two years, he has stated in his affidavit.

    File photo of Kanhaiya Kumar
    File photo of Kanhaiya Kumar

    He also mentions that he is unemployed. He says that he does some freelance writing and appears as a guest lecturer in several universities. He has attributed most of his income from the sale of his book, 'Bihar to Tihar.'

    He says that he owns no agricultural land. His total cash in hand is Rs 24,000. He further stated that his investments and savings in bank account is Rs 3,57,848. He further states that he owns land in Begusarai, which is worth Rs 2 lakh.

    Kanhaiya Kumar files nomination as CPI candidate from Begusarai

    The affidavit also mentions that he has five cases against him. It may be recalled that he was arrested in 2016 following an event that was held at the JNU to mark the hanging of Afzal Guru.

    Kumar is up against BJP leader and Union Minister, Giriraj Singh. Also up against Kumar is Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tanveer Hussain.

    More KANHAIYA KUMAR News

    Read more about:

    kanhaiya kumar affidavit begusarai lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue