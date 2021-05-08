Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, May 08: Actor Kangana Ranaut has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive," the actress posted on Instagram.

"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid -19. It is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' which was slated to get a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.

Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

Kangana Ranaut's twitter account was blocked recently for apparently repeatedly violated 'Twitter rules'.