Parents of children below age of 12 to get vaccination on priority in MP

Kangana Ranaut shares her COVID-19 story, warns against 'fake sense of recovery'

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 04: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took her fans through her journey of recovery since she tested positive for the coronavirus last month, The actor shared a video on her Instagram. In the video, she urged her fans to share their stories of recovery.

In her latest Instagram post, Kangana said "I am here to talk about my experience of recovery from coronavirus. I experienced shocking things during this time. I have always seen that when you are ill, once you start recovering, it is a perpetual journey forward. But, in the case of coronavirus, it is a false recovery. Just a day after I tested negative, I felt I could do everything - workout and shoot schedules - as earlier. However, when I stepped out and started doing these things, I relapsed, I was not really well. I was again bed-ridden."

"It was not just once but I faced the relapse at least four or five times. It will be 14 days tomorrow since I tested negative for coronavirus," the actress urged all to rest enough during the recovery period.

She also talked about the damage COVID19 is doing to people including breathing problems, cardiac arrest, organ failures and other symptoms. Kangana asked fans not to underestimate Coronavirus, take proper rest as it can become worst if not treated properly.

The actress also asked her fans to share their stories of recovery, she captioned her video as, "My Covid after-care story. Share yours."

The 34-year-old actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 8 and tested negative for COVID-19, more than 10 days after contracting the virus.