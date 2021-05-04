Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 04: Actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been suspended after she posted comments on the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after election results were declared recently.

Reportedly, her social media platform was suspended for "spreading continuous hatred, disharmony in the country and attempting to divide the country with her extremist tweets".

"Twitter has only proved my point they're Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema," Kangana Ranaut said reacting to suspension of her twitter account.

"But my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved, and censored for thousands of years, and still, there is no end to the suffering," she added.

The actor has been criticising protesting farmers over their agitations against the Centre's three farm laws.

Earlier, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was also suspended for violating the regulations of the platform.

Kangana's account was also restricted for a few hours earlier this year after the actor's incendiary tweets against the web series Tandav. The tweet was deleted later.