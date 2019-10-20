Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Court grants 72 hours transit remand for 3 accused

  • search
    By Shreya
    Ahmedabad, Oct 21: A court in Ahmedabad has granted 72 hours transit remand for the three accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case.

    This comes a day after a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad and Gujarat Police on Saturday detained the three accused from Surat in the case.

    The three arrested men have been identified as Maulana Sheikh Salim, 24, a worker at a saree shop, Faizan, a 21-year-old shoe shop worker, and tailor Rashid Ahmad alias Rashad Pathan, 23.

    The three men were arrested by the Gujarat ATS on the basis of the CCTV footage obtained from a shop, from where they had bought sweets that were found at the scene of the crime.

    Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police(DGP), OP Singh confirmed the murder of the Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari to be a radical killing and held the Hindu Samaj Party leader's objectionable 2015 comments on Prophet Muhammad as the reason behind the killing.

    "In the initial interrogation no criminal background of the three people, who have been detained, has been established yet. If needed, we will take them into remand, bring them to UP and question them," he added.

    Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Three arrested by Gujarat ATS confess to crime

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday assured the family members of slain Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari of all help after they demanded speedy trial and capital punishment for the culprits during a meeting with him at his official residence here.

    Immediately after the 30-minute meeting with the chief minister, the family members said they were satisfied with his assurances but later Tiwari's mother expressed unhappiness over being "forced" to venture out of their house for the meeting against the Hindu customs during the mourning period.

    A SIT has already been formed to crack the case, he said. The room of the hotel in which the suspected killers had stayed has been sealed, said a hotel official.

    Hindu Samaj Party chief Tiwari, 45, earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed at his home in Khurshed Bagh on Friday.

