Kamala Mills fire: Absconding Mojo’s co-owner Yug Tuli, spotted at Hyderabad airport

Yug Tuli, co-owner of Mojo's Bistro, who has been on the run since Saturday was spotted at Hyderabad Airport on Tuesday.

Tuli was traced to Hyderabad after the Mumbai Police received information about him driving down from Nagpur in Maharashtra to Telangana's capital city.

A team from the Mumbai Police then flew to Hyderabad in order to arrest him but had to return from the Hyderabad airport empty-handed except for a CCTV grab of Tuli and information that had not flown out of the country.

However, it remains unclear what Tuli's exact intention was, but officers of the Mumbai Police, who checked records at the airport, did not find any evidence of him leaving the country.

Mumbai Police had initially registered a case against the owners of 1 Above, an adjoining pub where all the 14 deaths took place.

The police have already arrested Yug Pathak, a co-owner of Mojo's Bistro, and remain on the lookout for the other owners as well as the proprietors of 1 Above.

The N M Joshi Marg police added the names of Tuli and Pathak in the first Kamala Mills fire FIR and booked them for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after a fire brigade report said the blaze started from Mojo's. The fire spread to 1Above, an adjacent restobar, claiming 14 lives.

OneIndia News